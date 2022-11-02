Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMD opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.42.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,740 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 123.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 585,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,008,000 after purchasing an additional 323,908 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

