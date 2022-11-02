AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Shares Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $19.10. 19,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 915% from the average session volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

