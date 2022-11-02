Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €156.00 ($159.18) to €133.00 ($135.71) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut Aena S.M.E. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.43.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

Shares of ANNSF opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.22. Aena S.M.E. has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $179.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

