Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 164.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after buying an additional 462,093 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 43,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

