Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.55

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 71854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AOIFF. Barclays raised their price target on Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Africa Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Africa Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

