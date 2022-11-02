AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.82

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 10392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

AGC Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.77.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that AGC Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

