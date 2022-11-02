AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO updated its FY22 guidance to $11.70-$11.90 EPS.

AGCO Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.98.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in AGCO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

