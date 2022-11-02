Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Head-To-Head Survey

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 37.13% 4.38% 2.74% Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 270.82% 21.04% 13.09%

Risk & Volatility

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

53.9% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Agree Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Agree Realty and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $339.32 million 15.64 $122.27 million $1.89 35.17 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $313.95 million 10.99 $1.05 billion $13.72 3.82

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agree Realty. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agree Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agree Realty and Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 8 1 2.91 Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agree Realty presently has a consensus price target of $78.41, indicating a potential upside of 17.94%. Given Agree Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Dividends

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Agree Realty pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agree Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple beats Agree Realty on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

