Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after acquiring an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 858.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,342,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

