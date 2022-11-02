Aidi Finance (BSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (AIDI)

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Aidi Finance (BSC) has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Aidi Finance (BSC) token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidi Finance (BSC) has a total market cap of $51,019,080.68 billion and approximately $889.00 worth of Aidi Finance (BSC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,358.09 or 0.31090766 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Aidi Finance (BSC)

Aidi Finance (BSC)’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aidi Finance (BSC) is www.aidiverse.com. The Reddit community for Aidi Finance (BSC) is https://reddit.com/r/aidifinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official message board is aidifinance.medium.com. Aidi Finance (BSC)’s official Twitter account is @aiditoken.

Buying and Selling Aidi Finance (BSC)

According to CryptoCompare, “AIDI INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that has burned half of the total supply to dead address. The Aidi Inu's Uniswap pool liquidity keys are burned and the contract ownership is renounced.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidi Finance (BSC) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidi Finance (BSC) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidi Finance (BSC) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

