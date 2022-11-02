Aimia (TSE:AIM) PT Set at C$5.75 by Jefferies Financial Group

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) has been given a C$5.75 target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Aimia from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Aimia Stock Performance

AIM traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,398. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$3.29 and a 12 month high of C$6.43. The firm has a market cap of C$337.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.25.

About Aimia

Aimia ( TSE:AIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($32.00) million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aimia will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

