AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABSSF. TD Securities lowered shares of AirBoss of America to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

AirBoss of America Stock Down 8.1 %

ABSSF stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. 16,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

