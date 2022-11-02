Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Airtel Africa Price Performance

LON:AAF opened at GBX 118 ($1.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.85. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 104.80 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.10 ($2.09). The firm has a market cap of £4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.60) price target on shares of Airtel Africa in a report on Monday, October 10th.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

