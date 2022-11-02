Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 10,000 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $434,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,626.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $332,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,903. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of -1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 268.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

