Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.45 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Algorand has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $133.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00088287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00066323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006847 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,291,156,056 coins and its circulating supply is 7,062,639,792 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

