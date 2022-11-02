Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 14th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.20). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.