Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 14th

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Alliance Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26.
Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,084,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 375,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
