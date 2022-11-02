Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

