Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Issues Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 15.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

