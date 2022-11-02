Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s previous close.

AYX has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $81.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The firm had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,019,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 177.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after buying an additional 909,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 930,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,049,000 after buying an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.