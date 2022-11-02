Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Altra Industrial Motion’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 148,668 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

