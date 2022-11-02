Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 131,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

