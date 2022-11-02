Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.
Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance
Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on AIMC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.