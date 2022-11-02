Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.14 on Friday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 815.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

