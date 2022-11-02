Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.97

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.97 and last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 110191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

Altus Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $591.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Midstream

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.