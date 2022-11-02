American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Express were worth $23,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

American Express Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.03. 13,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,366. The company has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.