American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $4.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.67. 672,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.50.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

