American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3,426.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after buying an additional 262,168 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 601,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIG opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

