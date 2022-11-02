American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Head to Head Survey

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) and Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Rebel and Core Molding Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rebel N/A N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies 0.93% 3.10% 1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Core Molding Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Core Molding Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Rebel and Core Molding Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Rebel currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 466.47%. Core Molding Technologies has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.68%. Given American Rebel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Core Molding Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Rebel and Core Molding Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rebel $990,000.00 1.40 -$6.10 million N/A N/A Core Molding Technologies $307.48 million 0.28 $4.67 million $0.36 27.83

Core Molding Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Summary

Core Molding Technologies beats American Rebel on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, automobile, power sport, construction, agriculture, building products, and other commercial markets in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

