American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $207.88 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.