American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44. American Water Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.39-$4.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $138.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,577. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 45.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Water Works by 115.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

