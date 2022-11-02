Amgen (AMG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,712.00

Amgen (AMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last week, Amgen has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $116.46 million and $20,712.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00005841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.18562065 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,973.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

