Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Amgen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.63. 35,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $274.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

