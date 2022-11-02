Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

