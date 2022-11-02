Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

