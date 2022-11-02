Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.80 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

AMKR stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. 2,016,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 156.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

