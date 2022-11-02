Amp Price Tops $0.0049 (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Amp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amp has a total market cap of $176.18 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Amp
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
