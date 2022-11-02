Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.47 billion-$12.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.35 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.73-$0.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of APH opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,001,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,139,000 after purchasing an additional 97,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,205,000 after purchasing an additional 85,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,812,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,932,000 after purchasing an additional 363,797 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 941,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

