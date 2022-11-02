Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,090.5 days.

Anaergia Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Anaergia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANRGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

See Also

