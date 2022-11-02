Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lesaka Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of LSAK opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lesaka Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.97.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $33,190.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,967,883 shares in the company, valued at $40,459,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

