Analysts Issue Forecasts for Slate Office REIT’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 28th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$49.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

