Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 2nd (ACQ, AIM, BEZ, BOS, BP, CAR.UN, CF, CIGI, CIX, CTC.A)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 2nd:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$45.00 to C$35.00.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) was given a C$5.75 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Beazley (LON:BEZ)

had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 624 ($7.21) to GBX 711 ($8.22). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$17.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 472 ($5.46) to GBX 527 ($6.09). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$59.25 to C$54.50.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $166.00 to $122.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$22.00 to C$20.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$201.00 to C$195.00.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,300 ($26.59). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$45.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$73.00 to C$67.00.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.50 to C$18.50.

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($1.85) to GBX 130 ($1.50). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target cut by Wolfe Research from $17.00 to $14.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.80 to C$3.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$230.00 to C$238.00.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$39.00 to C$35.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$18.50.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $77.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $70.00 to $69.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $49.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 240 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.54). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target boosted by Wolfe Research from $400.00 to $410.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$32.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$62.00 to C$65.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.50 to C$3.25.

