Analysts Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT at $243.40

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $240.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.70. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $135.48 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

