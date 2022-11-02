Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,165 ($38.24) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,400 ($41.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.52) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,423.13 ($41.36).

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 86 ($1.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,680.50 ($32.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,434. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,762.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,067.89. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.38). The company has a market capitalization of £35.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 258 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,622 ($31.68) per share, for a total transaction of £6,764.76 ($8,173.95). Insiders acquired a total of 273 shares of company stock worth $718,845 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

