ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANIP opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.39. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21.

In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

