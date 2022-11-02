AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, November 4th

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, November 4th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 4th.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Stock Performance

AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnPac Bio-Medical Science

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

