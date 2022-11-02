ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.48-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00-$2.035 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ANSYS to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.58.

ANSYS Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $9.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.45. The stock had a trading volume of 989,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $464,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

