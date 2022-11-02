ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $621.80 million-$656.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.81 million. ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.80 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $9.79 on Wednesday, hitting $209.45. 989,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $466.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.58.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 84.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $1,881,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,406,000 after acquiring an additional 143,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $1,657,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

