Apartment Income REIT (AIRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.56. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

