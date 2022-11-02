API3 (API3) Hits One Day Volume of $15.06 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. API3 has a market capitalization of $114.13 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, API3 has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for $1.84 or 0.00009019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.22 or 0.31118783 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012154 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.