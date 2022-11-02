Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $12.96 million and $890,566.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00087836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00065824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000287 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006810 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

