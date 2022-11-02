Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2022 guidance at -$0.32–$0.27 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.17 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 0.7 %

AAOI opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Further Reading

